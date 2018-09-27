Zanu-PF to hold inter-district indabas

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF will this Saturday conduct provincial inter-district conferences countrywide as stipulated in the party's constitution.The conferences will be addressed by designated Politburo members.In a statement, the party's national spokesperson, Simon Khaya-Moyo, said the party through the office of the National Political Commissar, had directed all the provinces to conduct the conferences."Provinces have also been directed to commence restructuring party cells. Restructuring of branches, districts and provinces including the re-establishment of District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) shall be notified in due course," said Khaya-Moyo."On that, party members indulging in unsanctioned campaign activities for positions in these organs should stop forthwith as such conduct will propagate disillusionment and disunity in the party," he said.Khaya-Moyo said as per the party's constitution, the restructuring exercise would be coordinated by the Commissariat Department and supervised by the National Elections Commission."All party members are implored to strictly adhere to the provisions, rules and regulations which govern the conduct of internal elections. Appropriate action will be taken against anyone who fails to heed this admonishing."We have emerged from the just ended national elections as a strong party and as the nation disengages from the election mode into the developmental mode in line with the national vision, there is an ever increasing need for party cadres to be much disciplined, for it is this discipline that has always set Zanu-PF apart from other parties," he said.