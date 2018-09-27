Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zanu-PF to hold inter-district indabas

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018 at 06:46hrs | Views
Zanu-PF will this Saturday conduct provincial inter-district conferences countrywide as stipulated in the party's constitution.

The conferences will be addressed by designated Politburo members.

In a statement, the party's national spokesperson, Simon Khaya-Moyo, said the party through the office of the National Political Commissar, had directed all the provinces to conduct the  conferences.

"Provinces have also been directed to commence restructuring party cells. Restructuring of branches, districts and provinces including the re-establishment of District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) shall be notified in due course," said Khaya-Moyo.

"On that, party members indulging in unsanctioned campaign activities for positions in these organs should stop forthwith as such conduct will propagate disillusionment and disunity in the party," he said.

Khaya-Moyo said as per the party's constitution, the restructuring exercise would be coordinated by the Commissariat Department and supervised by the National Elections Commission.

"All party members are implored to strictly adhere to the provisions, rules and regulations which govern the conduct of internal elections. Appropriate action will be taken against anyone who fails to heed this admonishing.

"We have emerged from the just ended national elections as a strong party and as the nation disengages from the election mode into the developmental mode in line with the national vision, there is an ever increasing need for party cadres to be much disciplined, for it is this discipline that has always set Zanu-PF apart from other parties," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - th eherald

Comments

Nice handbags for sale

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Samsung galaxy note 10.1

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

Toilet sets on sale

The boundary restaurant

Honda crv on sale

Jvc 72"tv on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Miner dies in car crash

4 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 989 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 399 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 940 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

8 hrs ago | 921 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 896 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 681 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7842 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

9 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 827 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

9 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 356 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 329 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 72 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 709 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1112 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 863 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8410 Views

Sex worker gang raped

21 hrs ago | 3087 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days