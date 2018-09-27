Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to rectify non-MPs anomaly

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018
Government will soon rectify the anomaly that saw President Mnangagwa appointing six non-constituency parliamentarians as ministers instead of the constitutionally stipulated five.

This was said by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, in the National Assembly while responding to concerns raised by Mutare Central legislator, Mr Innocent Gonese, that the President had breached the Constitution by appointing more than five non-constituency MPs as ministers.

Mr Gonese also said while Zanu-PF secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu, had made way for Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema in the Senate the development had not been gazetted as required by law.

In his response, Minister Ziyambi acknowledged Mr Gonese's concerns.

"I want to thank honourable Gonese for his concerns which are well acknowledged," he said.

"The current administration is committed to constitutionalism and in no way will it wilfully violate the Constitution. His concerns have been noted and will be rectified."

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda also said Parliament would remind the President to expedite resolution of the matter.

"The matter will be brought to the attention of His Excellency to expedite the process. The leader of Government business has noted and in this instance the member affected is honourable Mathema," said Advocate Mudenda.

The other non-constituency MPs that were appointed into Cabinet include Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, July Moyo, Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Amon Murwira, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo, Finance and Economic Development Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube and Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry.

Source - the herald

