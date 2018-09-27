Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF distributes new electronic membership cards

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018 at 06:51hrs | Views
Zanu_PF Midlands Province has started distributing its new electronic membership cards that will also function as debit cards after partnering with People's Own Savings Bank (POSB).

The electronic membership card, which contains personal details, including a mugshot and electronic chips, will also be linked to the holders' bank accounts to enable automated subscriptions.

POSB will be monitoring and authorising all financial transactions performed using the debit cards. In an interview, Zanu-PF Midlands Political Commissar Innocent Pedzisai Munanzvi said the party has started rolling out the electronic membership cards, which will also function as debit cards and can be used for financial transactions.

"We have started issuing electronic membership cards. These cards are different from the ones that we used to issue because they can be used for other financial transactions and are as good as bank cards. We have already issued our members in Gweru and Zvishavane and we are going to the rural areas. Each card costs $3 and we accept all forms of payment. Our hope is for each member to have their card," he said.

Munanzvi said the issuing of the cards was also part of the mobilisation exercise the party is carrying out in order to solidify the party. zanu-pf Midlands spokesperson Cornelius Mpereri once said Zanu-PF had partnered POSB.

"The electronic membership cards are linked to POSB and will also function as debit cards. Once one purchases one, they would be able to use it for financial transactions. The will enable those from rural areas who were also failing to open bank accounts to be able to embrace the use of plastic money. The information we have is that POSB will issue more point of sell (POS) machines in rural areas and enable people to transact using plastic money without travelling to urban centres," he said.

Source - the herald
More on: #Zanu-PF, #POSB, #Card

Comments

