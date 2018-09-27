Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mnangagwa gets World Bank support

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018 at 06:56hrs | Views
THE World Bank will support Zimbabwe's economic recovery and international debt clearance efforts, a senior official of the multilateral lender has said.

Yesterday, World Bank vice-president for Africa Mr Hafez Ghanem said he was very supportive of President Mnangagwa's agenda regarding co-operation with international lenders.

Mr Ghanem made the remarks after emerging from a meeting with President Mnangagwa here in New York, where the Zimbabwean leader is attending the 73rd Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In 2015 Zimbabwe adopted the Lima Plan to clear debt arrears, and President Mnangagwa's Government has revived it as part of a broader strategy to attract fresh lines of credit as well as foreign investment.

Zimbabwe has cleared arrears to the IMF, but the country owes the World Bank around $1 billion, which resulted in suspension of balance of payments support.

Beyond that, the US sanctions law – the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act – has for close to two decades restricted Zimbabwe's access to lines of credit from multilateral lending institutions. Zidera bars any American citizens who sit on boards of international financial institutions from authorising credit to Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa's Government has set about normalisation of relations via political and business-based diplomacy, the latest effort of which was yesterday's meeting with Mr Ghanem in New York.

Also present in that meeting were Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya, who are part of President Mnangagwa's delegation in the United States.

Mr Ghanem said, "We will be in contact with (Prof Ncube and Dr Mangudya) to work on that (Lima plan), and also to look at the future; how the World Bank and Zimbabwe's co-operation can be strengthened, and we can move beyond the debt clearance.

"I came out of this meeting very optimistic about the future and the future of Zimbabwe's economy and hope also (for) the future of co-operation between the World Bank and Zimbabwe."

Mr Ghanem said President Mnangagwa had articulated to him how Zimbabwe was opening up for business, its economic growth objectives and how it was improving the social sectors.

"It was an excellent opportunity for me to meet His Excellency the President to discuss Zimbabwe's economic programme and the partnership between Zimbabwe and the World Bank," he said.

On Monday, President Mnangagwa all but secured the support of Britain – through its Minister of State for Africa Harriet Baldwin – in its quest for backing for the Lima Plan at next month's annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Bali, Indonesia.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Toilet sets on sale

Size 16rims on sale

Kombi body on sale

Learn how to cover shoes

Dehaulers forsale

Restaurant forsale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Nice handbags for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Miner dies in car crash

4 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 981 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 396 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 563 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 938 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

8 hrs ago | 915 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 896 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 681 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7776 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2531 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 825 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 603 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

9 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 626 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 328 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1106 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 859 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8401 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3084 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days