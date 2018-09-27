'Jason Machaya has case to answer'

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE trial of former Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Jason Machaya, who is facing charges of abuse of office, has been set for November 12 to 16.Machaya, who is on $1 000 bail, yesterday appeared before Gweru Magistrate, Ms Charity Maphosa, who ruled that he has a case to answer.Also appearing before the same court were Mashonaland West provincial administrator Cecilia Chitiyo, Gweru District Administrator Sherpard Marweyi and five other senior Government officials from the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing for Midlands province who are facing similar charges.Chitiyo (50), who is the former PA for Midlands province, is being accused together with Matilda Manhambo (59), Marweyi (48), Sifelani Moyo (59), Ethel Mlalazi (65), Chisainyerwa Chibhururu (47) and Everest Nyamadzawo (33).The accused persons are all on $200 bail and will be tried on the same date.The State's case is that Machaya, who was the Minister of Provincial Affairs for Midlands Province, thus being a public officer, unproceduraly allocated State land totalling 17 799 stands to land developers. He allegedly overstepped his bounds as allocation of the land was the sole function and lawful responsibility of the Minister of Local Government Public Works and National Housing.Machaya, the court heard, further received 1 791 commonage stands from the said land developers and entities which constituted 18 percent of the total stands on the allocated State land.It is further alleged that he unprocedurally disposed 1 185 stands of the said commonage stands, which also can only be allocated and distributed by the Minister of Local Government Public Works and National Housing. Machaya further allegedly allocated 192 commonage stands to the Apostolic Christian Church of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) when he did not have lawful right or function to do so.Mr Clemence Chimbari appeared for the State. It is the State's case that Chitiyo, who was the PA for Midlands province, allegedly intentionally allocated State land totalling 4 469 stands to land developers by co-signing the offer letters for the State land.Manhambo, who is the provincial projects officer by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing for Midlands province, also allegedly intentionally allocated 2 000 stands to land developers. Similarly, Marweyi, who is the District Administrator for Gweru, allegedly unproceduraly allocated 5 199 stands to land developers.