9 bodies stuck in 2 Bulawayo mortuaries

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo yesterday said nine bodies are stuck in two mortuaries in the city with no one coming forward to claim them. One of the bodies is that of a Townsend Muzonda who was repatriated from South Africa last year in December.Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele yesterday said most of the bodies belong to suicide and accident victims."As police we have nine unclaimed bodies that are being kept at United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary and another one is at Kings and Queens Mortuary.One of the bodies was brought from South Africa last year in December by Kings and Queens Funeral Parlour and has been stuck in their mortuary ever since."The information that we received from the funeral parlour is that he (Muzonda) was on the company's funeral policy and after his death he was brought into the country. He is believed to be from Chiredzi but none of his relatives has come forward to claim his body," said Asst Insp Msebele.She said eight other bodies are being kept at the United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary. "Of the total number of bodies that have not been claimed four of them were received between January and June while the other five were received between July and this month. Most of the bodies kept at the UBH mortuary are those of people who died after being run over by cars while others belong to suicide victims," she said.She said among the accident victims is a 51-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car last month in Suburbs. Asst Insp Msebele said Pretty Madondo was hit by a car on August 16 and died two days later at United Bulawayo Hospitals."The deceased is a female adult, dark in complexion and 51 years of age. She was wearing dark dirty clothes and had long unkempt hair," she said ."No one has come forward to claim her body which is still kept at the UBH mortuary. Anyone with information that will lead to the location of her relatives should come forward and contact the investigating officer on 0712967829."Asst Insp Msebele appealed to members of the public who may have missing relatives to approach their nearest police station or visit the said mortuaries."We again appeal to members of the appeal to always carry their identification particulars so that they can be easily identified in case they die or are in critical conditions that will require that someone to identify them," she said.