Motlanthe commission of inquiry sets up office at hotel

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018 at 07:05hrs | Views
THE Kgalema Motlanthe-led commission of inquiry into the August 1 post-election violence has found its home at a Harare hotel, with permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice Virginia Mabiza serving as its secretary.

Through a notice, Mabiza invited members of the public with relevant information relating to the August 1 violence that left at least seven dead, to contact the commission at its offices or submit emails through a Gmail account.

"In order to assist the commission to make fair and appropriate findings, we hereby call upon members of the public with relevant information which may be of assistance to the Commission of Inquiry to submit written submissions with contact details to the secretariat at office number 136 Cresta Lodge, Samora Machel Avenue, Harare or email PostElectionInquiry2018@gmail.com," the notice read.

Mabiza said the submissions transmitted to the commission through her, would be protected and that the safety of witnesses would be guaranteed.

"The submissions to the commission will be protected by law and will be received on a 'without prejudice' basis. Necessary measures have been put in place to guarantee the safety and protection of potential witnesses," she said.

A member of the commission, Lovemore Madhuku defended the location of the secretariat, saying this was the trend worldwide to operate from hotels as this was not a permanent commission.

He said Mabiza was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in line with the law to run the secretariat.

"She was not appointed by the commission, but by the President in line with the law. It should be someone who can be able to provide secretariat services since this is being funded by the government," Madhuku said.

Source - newsday
