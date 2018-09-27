'MPs should serve two 5-year terms,' says Zanu-PF legislator

News / National

by Staff reporter

A ZANU PF legislator has suggested that MPs should be limited to serving two five-year terms, after which they should exit Parliament.Chikomba Central MP Felix Mhona said legislators should know when to quit Parliament."It is incumbent upon us as parliamentarians to know when to exit. This also applies to every leader. I might not be popular or famous in this regard, but it is very important and imperative for leaders to know the time to exit office. As mandated in our Constitution, the President is actually mandated to have two five-year terms, making it 10 years in office," he said."It is my humble request to say it's time as parliamentarians to start thinking seriously about this notion, to say we should serve two terms as MPs so that as the President exits, we also exit and allow new minds to come into effect and serve our people."Uzumba MP Simbaneuta Mudarikwa on Tuesday bragged about Zanu PF's electoral win in the July 30 elections and invited his colleagues from the opposition MDC Alliance to visit the famous rural area to get traditional concoctions and charms, which he said would help them win polls."Those that lost the elections, yes they can complain, but you must always learn from your mistakes," Mudarikwa said while responding to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address."Those who believe in magic can come to our constituency (Uzumba) and I can show them where they can get a medicinal formula of winning elections using traditional medicines so that you can win the way I won in Uzumba."Mudarikwa polled 21 405 votes against 1 850 votes garnered by MDC Alliance's Peckson Kazingizi.Goodlucky Kwaramba (Zanu PF), who had moved the motion, suggested that life sentences should be imposed on rapists."I would like to comment on the Mandatory Sentence for Rape and Sexual Abuse Bill, which shall be considered by this Parliament. Rape on its own is like murder, hence I would like to suggest that a stiffer sentence like life sentence be considered," he said.Wedza North's David Musabayana (Zanu PF) said the Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill must now be brought before Parliament because in the Eighth Parliament, MPs enjoyed a number of lunches and allowances trying to work on this Bill, yet it was never crafted.