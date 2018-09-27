Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chamisa's MPs challenge Mnangagwa over ministerial appointment

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018 at 07:21hrs | Views
OPPOSITION MPs yesterday challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's appointment of six ministers who are not Members of Parliament, instead of five as stipulated in section 104(3) of the Constitution.

Mutare Central MP Innocent Gonese (MDC Alliance) raised a point of order with the Speaker, saying that Mnangagwa had violated the Constitution by appointing six Cabinet ministers, instead of five that are non-legislators.

He said while the old Constitution gave the President three months to sort out the issue, the new one did not have a similar provision.

"As it stands, the President has appointed six ministers and right now seated in the House, I see non-MP ministers like July Moyo (Local Government), Amon Murwira (Higher Education) and Obadiah Moyo (Health). Unlike the previous Constitution, which gave the Executive up to three months to regularise the appointments, the current Constitution does not have similar provisions and, as a result, only a maximum of five ministers can be appointed," Gonese said.

"We know that there is an indication that Obert Mpofu is going to step down as Senator, but until that happens, the fact still remains that we have six ministers that were appointed unconstitutionally."

He said until due process was followed, Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema could not be said to be in charge.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said Mnangagwa's administration was committed to adhering to constitutionalism.

"In no way is the current administration going to wilfully violate the Constitution, but your concerns have been taken note of and are being corrected," he said.

In an unrelated matter, Norton MP Temba Mliswa (independent) and MDC Alliance chief whip Prosper Mutseyami raised a point of order over the absence of ministers to take questions from MPs.

They said it was unacceptable that out of 40 ministers and their deputies, less than 20 had turned up for the question-and-answer session.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #MPs, #Mnangagwa

Comments

1,5tonne truck on sale

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Kombi body on sale

Toilet sets on sale

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Restaurant forsale

5 acres trenance plot for sale. bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 557 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 933 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 676 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7663 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 814 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 599 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 327 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 699 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1096 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 853 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8385 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days