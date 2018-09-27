Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Econet set to launch loyalty programme

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018 at 07:22hrs | Views
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has confirmed that it has developed a loyalty programme designed to reward customer usage of its wide product portfolio.

"Yes, we are in the final stages of piloting our loyalty programme, which will be formally launched soon," Econet's Media and Communication Executive Fungai Mandiveyi said.

He said the programme used a "digital pass" or ID to identify the loyalty club members, and the pass grants a member access to a rich array of benefits from a an wide network of loyalty club partners.

The benefits, he said, included discounts at restaurants, gyms and fitness centres, vehicle companies and many others.

"We are excited at the opportunity to reward our customers through this programme and are looking forward to fully unveiling it soon", Mandiveyi said.

He said a loyalty club digital pass, or ID, appears on an eligible customer's mobile device to indicate the category of benefits that a customer is entitled to enjoy.

"These range from Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver or Bronze, to identify the category of benefits that a customer can enjoy – with Platinum being the highest and most generous of the categories," Mandiveyi said.

He said customers on the loyalty programme would enjoy up to 50% discounts at selected partner outlets, adding that any customer could be a member of the programme through consistent usage of Econet's products and services over a period of time.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe's product portfolio includes mobile telco voice, data and SMS products, and digital as well as Fintech products – including the popular mobile money EcoCash services, EcoSure insurance products, EcoFamer, Steward Bank products, and many others.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsdsay

Comments

1,5tonne truck on sale

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Kombi body on sale

Toilet sets on sale

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Restaurant forsale

5 acres trenance plot for sale. bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 557 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 933 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 674 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7646 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2508 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 813 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 598 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 326 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 699 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1092 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 852 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8383 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3079 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days