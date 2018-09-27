Prices zoom out of control in Zimbabwe

News / National

The price of cooking oil has shot up by more than 20 percent, adding to the cost-push inflationary pressures triggered by the recent wave of price adjustments.A survey showed that the standard price of a two-litre cooking oil bottle has gone up from about $2.75 last month to between $3.50 an $4, which is an increase of over 20 percent.Denford Mutashu, President of the CZR, confirmed the price increase saying it was a result of failure by oil processors to meet demand.