Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Prices zoom out of control in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018 at 07:29hrs | Views
The price of cooking oil has shot up by more than 20 percent, adding to the cost-push inflationary pressures triggered by the recent wave of price adjustments.

A survey showed that the standard price of  a two-litre cooking oil bottle has gone up from about $2.75 last month to between $3.50 an $4, which is an increase of over 20 percent.

Denford Mutashu, President of the CZR, confirmed the price increase saying it was a result of failure by oil processors to meet demand.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Comments

1,5tonne truck on sale

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Kombi body on sale

Toilet sets on sale

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Restaurant forsale

5 acres trenance plot for sale. bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 557 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 933 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 676 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7653 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 813 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 598 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 327 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 699 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1092 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 852 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8383 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days