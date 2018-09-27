Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa postpones MDC anniversary, again

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018 at 07:30hrs | Views
The MDC party has yet again postponed its 19th anniversary celebrations which had been scheduled for the weekend.

MDC organising secretary Amos Chibaya confirmed that the party's anniversary had indeed been moved to a later date.

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is set to lead a clean-up exercise in Harare's cholera-ravaged suburbs on Saturday after police, for the second time, banned his party from holding its 19th anniversary due to the outbreak, which has so far killed 49 people.

Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said the clean-up campaign was in line with the party's SMART blueprint.

"There will be a massive clean-up in Harare to concentrate on areas affected by cholera just to make sure the city is clean. The idea is that the MDC is running under the SMART policy and one of the things that we are looking forward to is to clean our city," he said.

"Our president will be leading that; he is rolling up his sleeves to get down to serious work. He realised that he was leading from the front when he went to Glen View and his student (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa followed through and went on to visit the affected area. With this clean-up, I am sure our students (Zanu-PF) will also copy that."
Sibanda said the clean-up exercise does not require any police clearance.

More to follow....

Source - Daily News

Comments

