Biti suffering from traumatic disorder

Veteran lawyer and opposition kingpin Tendai Biti is struggling to cope with the post July 30 violence to the extent that he needs therapy and counselling services, the magistrates' court was told yesterday.Biti said the disorder came as a result of the harrowing experience he went through at the hands of security agents.This was disclosed by Biti's lawyer Harrison Nkomo, when he applied for a temporary release of the former Finance minister's passport before Harare magistrate, Francis Mapfumo yesterday.Biti is facing charges of violating the Electoral Act after he allegedly announced that MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa had won the July 30 presidential poll. He also stands accused of border jumping.Nkomo told court that he is asking for the temporary release of Biti's passport from yesterday to October 23 to allow his client to undergo post-traumatic disorder treatment at the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) counselling services."Over and above, Biti wants to travel to Tunisia to attend a conference by Pan African Lawyers Union. He was selected together with Precious Chakasikwa by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to represent Zimbabwe at the conference which starts from today to 30 September, including travel dates," he said.More to follow...