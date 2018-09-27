News / National
PHOTO: Police escot an illegal vendor
27 Sep 2018 at 08:19hrs | Views
Policemen escort an illegal vendor into their truck in the Harare central business district yesterday. While some vendors have relocated to designated sites, there remain some pockets of resistance which police are dealing with. - (Picture by Innocent Makawa)
Policemen escort an illegal vendor into their truck in the Harare central business district yesterday. While some vendors have relocated to designated sites, there remain some pockets of resistance which police are dealing with. - (Picture by Innocent Makawa)
Source - social media