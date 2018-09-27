Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

PHOTO: Police escot an illegal vendor

by Online
27 Sep 2018 at 08:19hrs | Views
Policemen escort an illegal vendor into their truck in the Harare central business district yesterday. While some vendors have relocated to designated sites, there remain some pockets of resistance which police are dealing with. - (Picture by Innocent Makawa)
Policemen escort an illegal vendor into their truck in the Harare central business district yesterday. While some vendors have relocated to designated sites, there remain some pockets of resistance which police are dealing with. - (Picture by Innocent Makawa)

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - social media
More on: #Photo, #Vendor, #Police

Comments

Honda crv on sale

For sale is baby prep kit

Toilet sets on sale

Dehaulers forsale

5 acres trenance plot for sale. bulawayo

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

1,5tonne truck on sale

Almost finished house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 961 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 558 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 933 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 890 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 678 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7665 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 815 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 599 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 327 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 69 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 699 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1096 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 853 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8387 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days