MRP hails human rights defenders

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party leader Mqondisi Moyo has hailed the human rights defenders for assisting victims of Zanu PF activists attack in Shangani.Last year a Zanu PF group allegedly led by a local teacher Shame Mathe attacked some villagers over control of the land.Moyo said "On my behalf and the party, I would like to thank Zimbabwe Christian Alliance, particularly pastor Useni Sibanda and his staff, Jenny Williams, Tineyi and Galen house medical staff and all those who supported Mthobeki Ncube and Newman Ncube who were severely beaten by the thugs hired by Shame Mathe the head of Nsango Primary school in Insiza district.""We call upon all Mthwakazi people to come and give morale support to the two as they appear at Tredgold on Monday after Shem Mathe caused the arrest of the two regardless of the fact that they are the ones on the receiving end. I also gather that Shem Mathe instructed the police to release the culprits who had stolen the building materials from Mthobeki, Newman Ncube and other villagers.We bemoan the falling policing standards of this country."