Mliswa hails Chamisa

by Stephen Jakes

Independent legislator for Norton Temba Mliswa has hailed the leader of the MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa for putting up a splendid performance during the July 30 elections in which he almost defeated President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Speaking in parliament, Mliswa said it is important to also congratulate, first of all, Advocate Chamisa."I congratulate him as a brother in that he participated in an election and did extremely well although he lost . It is important that I reiterate the fact that it is a first time ever in this country where a young person takes part in an election and garners so many votes. If I were him, I would use that as a foundation to start working towards 2023. I think it is important that he is commended for that and the MDC Alliance for coming in their numbers to be able to do that," he said."They must also be commended in that, they did well in penetrating the ZANU PF strongholds, which illustrates a free and fair election in that ZANU PF strongholds were never touched but the MDC Alliance managed to penetrate and get a lot of votes. I wish they had taken heed of what I said to them before, that you start this game earlier than late. I think all politicians must know that you need to work the moment that you are in office."