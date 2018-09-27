Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mliswa hails Mudenda for acting on MPS appeals

by Stephen Jakes
27 Sep 2018 at 08:56hrs | Views
Norton Legislator Temba Mliswa has hailed Seaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda for always acting on the appeals made by the legislators.

Speaking in parliament Mliswa said "let me thank the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Adv. Jacob Mudenda for listening to Members of Parliament in terms of the change of venue today.  I think it is important for us to thank him because certainly the situation was not conducive yesterday.  As a result, we made an appeal to him and he responded to it in a manner which is befitting for Members of Parliament. So, if you can extend my thanks to him on behalf of all Members of Parliament, I am sure they agree."

Mliswa further thanked the people of Norton Constituency saying thy have exhibited a great mind of independence.

"With the politics of this country which is so polarised, you would not think that an independent Member of Parliament would garner so many votes amounting to16 850 and 7 850 MDC Alliance, well done and then ZANU PF, 4 250, well done.  I say this because it is unprecedented that a constituency would give such support to one who does not belong to a party but mainly because of the progress that they want to see for themselves.  It is a lesson to many political parties in this country that the people's welfare, concerns and development initiatives are the core for them and not the power in the political parties," he said.

"I am hoping that lessons are drawn from Norton Constituency.  I am sure they have been drawn because before that, the opposition MDC had claimed that their victory was a result of their support.  However, they were proven wrong in this election.  Equally for the ruling party, lessons must be learnt that when you expel people without– real reasons, you also suffer immensely.  The ruling party paid dearly for the factional fights and the opposition paid dearly for not telling people to register and to vote.  I am sure now they will participate in every by-election so that they practice because you cannot win a final without being in a semi-final."

He then commended the people of Zimbabwe across the political divide for the elections of 2018, which he said he think spoke a lot about the young people who participated immensely in determining their future.

"It is not a secret that the young people of this country, because of unemployment and suffering decided to now exercise their right.  The most important thing is for the leaders of this country to be cognisant of the fact that the numbers will grow if nothing is done to respond to the needs of the young people.  All they want at the end of the day are jobs and a better life and whoever offers them that is the person that they will support," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Business properties to rent

1,5tonne truck on sale

Nice handbags for sale

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Bmw x5 on sale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Almost finished house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 952 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 387 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 557 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 932 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2188 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 674 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7622 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 812 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 598 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 345 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 326 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 699 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1089 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 629 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 850 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8380 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3079 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days