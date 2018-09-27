Mliswa hails Mudenda for acting on MPS appeals

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Norton Legislator Temba Mliswa has hailed Seaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda for always acting on the appeals made by the legislators.Speaking in parliament Mliswa said "let me thank the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Adv. Jacob Mudenda for listening to Members of Parliament in terms of the change of venue today. I think it is important for us to thank him because certainly the situation was not conducive yesterday. As a result, we made an appeal to him and he responded to it in a manner which is befitting for Members of Parliament. So, if you can extend my thanks to him on behalf of all Members of Parliament, I am sure they agree."Mliswa further thanked the people of Norton Constituency saying thy have exhibited a great mind of independence."With the politics of this country which is so polarised, you would not think that an independent Member of Parliament would garner so many votes amounting to16 850 and 7 850 MDC Alliance, well done and then ZANU PF, 4 250, well done. I say this because it is unprecedented that a constituency would give such support to one who does not belong to a party but mainly because of the progress that they want to see for themselves. It is a lesson to many political parties in this country that the people's welfare, concerns and development initiatives are the core for them and not the power in the political parties," he said."I am hoping that lessons are drawn from Norton Constituency. I am sure they have been drawn because before that, the opposition MDC had claimed that their victory was a result of their support. However, they were proven wrong in this election. Equally for the ruling party, lessons must be learnt that when you expel people without– real reasons, you also suffer immensely. The ruling party paid dearly for the factional fights and the opposition paid dearly for not telling people to register and to vote. I am sure now they will participate in every by-election so that they practice because you cannot win a final without being in a semi-final."He then commended the people of Zimbabwe across the political divide for the elections of 2018, which he said he think spoke a lot about the young people who participated immensely in determining their future."It is not a secret that the young people of this country, because of unemployment and suffering decided to now exercise their right. The most important thing is for the leaders of this country to be cognisant of the fact that the numbers will grow if nothing is done to respond to the needs of the young people. All they want at the end of the day are jobs and a better life and whoever offers them that is the person that they will support," he said.