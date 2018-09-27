News / National
Police brutality gone out of hand in Harare
27 Sep 2018 at 09:09hrs | Views
Thokozani Khupe's spokesperson Linda Masarira has urged people in Harare to stay home and halt business to avoid being brutalized by Zimbabwean police.
"Police brutality in town has gotten out of hand. I suggest that Zimbabweans should just stay at home, halt business until sanity prevails.Day in day out innocent civilians going about their business are assaulted by ZRP in riot gear #EnoughIsEnough we are tired of your nonsense," said Masarira via Twitter.
"Police brutality in town has gotten out of hand. I suggest that Zimbabweans should just stay at home, halt business until sanity prevails.Day in day out innocent civilians going about their business are assaulted by ZRP in riot gear #EnoughIsEnough we are tired of your nonsense," said Masarira via Twitter.
There are running battles in Harare's Central Business District after the police launched major by blitz with city council to drive vendors away as cholera wreck havoc in Zimbabwe
Police brutality in town has gotten out of hand. I suggest that Zimbabweans should just stay at home, halt business until sanity prevails. Day in day out innocent civilians going about their business are assaulted by ZRP in riot gear #EnoughIsEnough we are tired of your nonsense pic.twitter.com/YWXE3sMAl5— Linda T. Masarira (@lilomatic) September 26, 2018
Source - Byo24News