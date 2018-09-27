Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Police brutality gone out of hand in Harare

by Simbarashe Sithole
27 Sep 2018 at 09:09hrs | Views
Thokozani Khupe's spokesperson Linda Masarira has urged people in Harare to stay home and halt business to avoid being brutalized by Zimbabwean police.

"Police brutality in town has gotten out of hand. I suggest that Zimbabweans should just stay at home, halt business until sanity prevails.Day in day out innocent civilians going about their business are assaulted by ZRP in riot gear #EnoughIsEnough we are tired of your nonsense," said Masarira via Twitter.

There are running battles in Harare's Central Business District after the police launched major by blitz with city council to drive vendors away as cholera wreck havoc in Zimbabwe

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Kombi body on sale

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Bmw x5 on sale

1,5tonne truck on sale

Toilet sets on sale

Maxi dresses on sale

Almost finished house for sale

Samsung galaxy note 10.1


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 942 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 387 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 555 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 930 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 888 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 671 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7577 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 809 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 597 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 345 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 618 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 326 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 697 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1084 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 624 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 846 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8376 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days