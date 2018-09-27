News / National
Dead, decomposing body found in Harare water tanks
27 Sep 2018
Zimbabwe's government is struggling to control the cholera outbreak in Harare caused by the city's dilapidated sanitation and water infrastructure.
Raw sewage and rubbish a poor suburb of Harare have led to a cholera outbreak, killing more than 48 so far and sickening more than 5,000 people.
And now a dead body in a decomposing state was found in Sunningdale water tanks.
A dead body in decomposing state was found in Sunningdale water tanks. Ah zvinhu zvacho pic.twitter.com/BdSafQOGBs— Linda T. Masarira (@lilomatic) September 27, 2018
Source - Byo24News