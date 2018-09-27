Dead, decomposing body found in Harare water tanks

News / National

by Staff reporter

A dead body in decomposing state was found in Sunningdale water tanks. Ah zvinhu zvacho pic.twitter.com/BdSafQOGBs — Linda T. Masarira (@lilomatic) September 27, 2018

Zimbabwe's government is struggling to control the cholera outbreak in Harare caused by the city's dilapidated sanitation and water infrastructure.Raw sewage and rubbish a poor suburb of Harare have led to a cholera outbreak, killing more than 48 so far and sickening more than 5,000 people.And now a dead body in a decomposing state was found in Sunningdale water tanks.