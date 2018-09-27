Latest News Editor's Choice


UK doctors tour Parirenyatwa School of Nursing

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018 at 13:36hrs | Views
United Kingdom-based doctors who are in the country for an exchange programme began their tour at Parirenyatwa School of Nursing where they conducted workshops and made donations.

During the tour, Behavior Change Advisor Ben Kambasha touched on issues to do with disability and autism as areas that need further explorations.

"It is good to talk about mental health and focus should be on children with mental disabilities," said Kambasha.

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Principal Tutor Mrs Regina Kanyemba commended the exchange programme as an eye-opener that apprised them of the latest trends in the health delivery system.

"This workshop has been very fruitful and we hope such activities will continue between Zimbabwe and UK…," Mrs Kanyemba said.

The Project Coordinator Mrs Lucia Vambe and project spokesperson Nicola Armstrong applauded the Ministry of Health and Child Care for affording them the opportunity to learn from the Zimbabwean medical field.

"We have learnt a lot from the Zimbabwean medical practitioners and we hope this relationship will never end," said Mrs Vambe.

"Zimbabweans are welcoming and I am looking forward to a lasting partnership," Armstrong said.

The tour of Parirenyatwa School of Nursing was punctuated with donations of medical equipment like defibrillators, surgical gloves and water containers, among others, that will be distributed to hospitals like Engutsheni, Parirenyatwa, Ngomahuru and Harare Central Hospitals.


Source - zbc

