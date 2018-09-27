Elephant 'tramples to death' tourist in Zimbabwe

News / National

by BBC

An elephant has trampled to death a 49-year-old German woman in a famous game reserve in Zimbabwe, a wildlife official has said, AFP news agency reports.The unnamed woman was attacked after she photographed a herd of elephants at the Mana Pools park in northern Zimbabwe, Tinashe Farawo, a spokesman for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, said, AFP news agency reports.Mr Farawo added: "The information we have is that the tourists encountered a herd of elephants when they were entering the park and they started taking pictures."We do not know what irritated the animals which resulted in the woman being attacked."Quote Message: "She passed on last night [Wednesday] from injuries."She passed on last night [Wednesday] from injuries."