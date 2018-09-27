Latest News Editor's Choice


Elephant 'tramples to death' tourist in Zimbabwe

by BBC
27 Sep 2018 at 13:37hrs | Views
An elephant has trampled to death a 49-year-old German woman in a famous game reserve in Zimbabwe, a wildlife official has said, AFP news agency reports.

The unnamed woman was attacked after she photographed a herd of elephants at the Mana Pools park in northern Zimbabwe, Tinashe Farawo, a spokesman for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, said, AFP news agency reports.

Mr Farawo added: "The information we have is that the tourists encountered a herd of elephants when they were entering the park and they started taking pictures.

"We do not know what irritated the animals which resulted in the woman being attacked.

"Quote Message: "She passed on last night [Wednesday] from injuries."

She passed on last night [Wednesday] from injuries."

Source - BBC

