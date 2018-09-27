Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa best leader Zanu PF ever had, says Mliswa

by Stephen Jakes
27 Sep 2018 at 13:48hrs | Views
Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the best leaders that Zanu PF has ever had.

"Let me go to the issues that the President spoke about and also to congratulate His Excellency, Cde. Emmerson. Dambudzo Mnangagwa, for the victory.  I do not think there will be any other ZANU-PF leader who will be as democratic as him.  I think ZANU-PF has a lot to learn from Emmerson Mnangagwa," he said. 

"He was so democratic that he was prepared to even lose the election and there is no way that ever before since 1980, we had an election so close.  I think it is also important for this House sitting here to ensure that institutions that run elections – it is up to us in this House to make sure that they do what we want at the end of day."

"I think we have an opportunity in this House to ensure that if we are not happy with ZEC, we are able to debate and change whatever laws we need to change so that ZEC becomes a better animal in terms of running elections.  So, the onus also lies upon us Members of Parliament.  I hope we will not be asleep and wait for elections to happen then talk about ZEC when elections have happened.  This is the time to talk about ZEC.  This is the time to correct what ZEC did not do which was proper."




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days