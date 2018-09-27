Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Fastjet set to fly 500,000 passengers on its Zimbabwean routes this year.

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018 at 14:07hrs | Views
LOW cost airline Fastjet says it is on course to fly almost 500 000 passengers on its Zimbabwean routes this year.

Hein Kaiser, the group's spokesperson, said the regional airline carries around 40 000 guests on its Zimbabwean routes every month, and this translates to about 480 000 by year-end.

"Movement of people and goods between economic and tourism hubs contributes substantially to growth, opportunity and connecting friends and family. We remain committed to be a catalyst to Zimbabwe's sustained growth today, tomorrow and into the future," he said.

"We believe in constant and never-ending improvement, and with the introduction of the first bag and a light snack included on most of our routes, our on-time performance and improved customer experience, fastjet continues to show our commitment to our guests."

Fastjet has so far carried 3,5 million passengers on the Zimbabwean routes since 2015, riding on aggressive network expansion into Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam, from its Harare hub.

This places it in line to achieve its ambition to dominate the southern African country's aviation industry, a stronghold of struggling State-run carrier, Air Zimbabwe (AirZim), which projects to fly 805 434 passengers on its regional routes this year, after connecting 283 471 in 2017.

Zimbabwe is entering its high tourism season in the coming months, which could see the numbers rise as demand surges.

Kaiser said underlining the growth was its consistently high on time performance across southern Africa, the best among its regional peers.

In August the carrier achieved a 90 percent average network on time performance, the sixth month this year where fastjet has achieved the 90 percent mark, according to Kaiser.

He said fastjet planned to introduce initiatives on a sustained basis to continue improving its service levels.

A regional operation, fastjet's route network includes Tanzanian domestic routes from its Dar es Salaam base to Kilimanjaro, Mbeya, and Mwanza, and international routes from Tanzania to Lusaka in Zambia and Harare.

Fastjet began branded domestic flights in Mozambique operated by Solenta Aviation Mozambique between Maputo and Beira, Nampula and Tete in November last year.

In Zimbabwe, fastjet's operations received a major boost in July, with the launch of daily frequencies into Bulawayo from Harare.

This comes as the airline, which was recently reported to be on the verge of collapse, raised $10 million from investors in July.

The new frequencies were historic as government had until then protected AirZim's monopoly on the route.

An additional aircraft was expected to be deployed in Zimbabwe as the airline responded to increased demand after its route network expansion.

The Pan African low-cost carrier was also the first airline to break AirZim's monopoly on the Harare-Victoria Falls route about two years ago, where it now operates daily frequencies.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - fingaz

Comments

For sale is baby prep kit

Curtains and rods on sale

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Almost finished house for sale

Size 16rims on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Office wanted in town

For sale is photocopying machine


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 940 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 386 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 555 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 930 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 885 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 671 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7568 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 808 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 597 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 617 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 326 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 697 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1083 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 844 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8372 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days