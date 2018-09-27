Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chamisa's MP exposes lying politicians

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018 at 14:09hrs | Views
Opposition MDC MP for Mutasa Central Trevor Saruwaka has pulled the rag from under politicians who flush money to entice voters by engaging experts to clarify roles of elected officials in the country's parliamentary democracy.

Saruwaka held the first workshop at Watsomba Business Centre where he engaged Southern Africa Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST) to clarify the mandate of parliamentarians, councillors and traditional leaders as well as the structure of government after an electoral process in which some politicians made stunning electoral promises and poured thousands of dollars in pursuit of the vote.

"The reason we approached SAPST to clarify issues around elected officials was because of the behaviour of prospective candidates in the just-ended parliamentary elections.

"Some went all out in trying to use resources to be elected into positions which do not require people who occupy them to commit their personal resources to discharge their mandate," he said.

He also said he was also pushed to have the workshop because of some of the expectations people have of him.

"This is my third term and I was concerned that some people do not know my duties so I wanted someone else to explain to them if I would have failed as an elected official by not buying beer or funding funerals," Saruwaka said.

SAPST legal officer Vivian Mashavave who delivered the lecture confirmed that many good parliamentarians had failed to retain their posts despite performing their duties expertly in the last Parliament because they were not "buying beer".

"Our biggest challenge as an organisation is that people have wrong expectations from MPs, they think they are there to buy beer, pay fees and finance funerals or repair roads where we have whole ministries and government departments to handle some of the issues.

"…if we clarify the role of government in development and the responsibilities of elected officials we would remove the risk of people who lie to the electorate to secure positions," Mashavave said.

The meeting also saw different government departments explaining their roles and responsibilities.

"The reason we wanted the government departments like the local authority, local government, Zinwa and others to explain their roles to people is for them to direct some of their concerns to specific government offices for redress," said Saruwaka who has been a darling of the local community for over a decade despite not having any substantial resource base.

Saruwaka is one of very few opposition politicians who managed to win a predominantly rural constituency.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Chamisa, #Lying

Comments

Spare parts on sale

Kombi body on sale

5 acres trenance plot for sale. bulawayo

Business properties to rent

Honda crv on sale

Learn how to cover shoes

Bmw x5 on sale

A neat budget family home - mbizo , kwekwe


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 930 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 552 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 930 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 884 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7542 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 805 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 596 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 617 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 697 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1078 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 842 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8363 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days