Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

'Grace Mugabe owns Wellcash'

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018 at 14:11hrs | Views
Local Government minister July Moyo was yesterday grilled in Parliament over government's engagement of a company owned by former first lady Grace Mugabe as debt collectors in several local authorities.

Opposition MDC MP Job Sikhala set the ball rolling yesterday during the questions without notice session in the National Assembly, questioning the legality of the engagement of Wellcash Debt Collectors whose directors allegedly include former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

"We know that during the climax of the previous government commissions were appointed to run local authorities which went on to engage Wellcash Debt Collectors which we know for certain is owned by Grace Mugabe and Kasukuwere so we would want to know what the company's locus standi is in doing so," Sikhala asked.

In response, Moyo said he was not aware of the company and suggested that the former St Mary's MP bring evidence to that effect.

This drew the ire of MDC legislators who all stood up in unison, each of them itching to ask follow up supplementary questions.

National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda, however, gave it to Sikhala to exhaust his questions as he had also stood up on a point of clarification.

"If the minister does not know about the company that is collecting debts on behalf of local authorities including Harare, Chitungwiza, Gweru and some other municipalities, then it is safe to conclude that he is sleeping on duty," Sikhala said, adding that "I can bring primary evidence to substantiate what I am saying".

This prompted Mudenda to direct Moyo to properly respond to the question to which the minister responded by saying "I am not aware of any policy of government that allows local authorities to engage debt collectors and if there is any, the MP can give me the names so we can correct that".

However, Mudenda — clearly unsatisfied by the response — reminded Moyo that the company is known and that he ought to consider what the legislator had raised.

"The company is known and I suggest that the minister should go down and find out and then come back with a ministerial statement on the issue," Mudenda ruled.

The Wellcash issue is not new in Parliament after it was raised in the eighth Parliament in a motion moved by the then Matabeleland South Proportional Representative MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga (MDC).

Misihairabwi-Mushonga wanted to know why and how the company was contracted by several entities to do debt collection ahead of other companies.

While the legislator pointed out that Wellcash has four directors including  John Mutonono, Cashington Mavunduke, Panganai Fobo and Lancilot Muswere she doubted that given the coverage that it enjoyed in the public media "it just cannot have these people, they must be some bigger force somewhere".

The same issue was also raised by the then Zanu-PF Goromonzi West MP Beata Nyamupinga.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

5 acres trenance plot for sale. bulawayo

For sale is baby prep kit

Maxi dresses on sale

Samsung galaxy note 10.1

Bmw x5 on sale

1,5tonne truck on sale

A neat budget family home - mbizo , kwekwe


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 927 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 552 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 930 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 884 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7528 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 805 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 596 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 617 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 697 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1075 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 841 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8363 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days