Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chamisa scorns Mnangwgwa's land offer to Trump

by Staff writer
27 Sep 2018 at 14:21hrs | Views
Nelson Chamisa the MDC Alliance leader has slammed 'the con-artist styled illegitimate President' Emmerson Mnangagwa after a land offer he made to US President Donald Trump to develop a golf course in Victoria Falls, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

In a statement, Chamisa rubbished the land offer describing it as a careless effort to buy "legitimacy on the parallel political market".

"President Nelson Chamisa is very concerned and shocked to discover that the illegitimate President Emmerson Mnangagwa's unsophisticated, amateurish PR inspired and on the fly policy approach is costing Zimbabwe's economy at the worst time imaginable," he said.

Chamisa said, "The con-artist styled illegitimate President's care free and mafia style approach is proving to be dangerously costly."

He added that the land offer to Trump was also an effort to influence US and Zimbabwean national policies which he said was illegal.

He encouraged Mnangagwa, who he called 'the illegitimate President' to note that, while he runs government business mafia-style, the rest of the world operates legally.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Spare parts on sale

Kombi body on sale

5 acres trenance plot for sale. bulawayo

Business properties to rent

Honda crv on sale

Learn how to cover shoes

Bmw x5 on sale

A neat budget family home - mbizo , kwekwe


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 930 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 930 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 884 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7548 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2484 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 806 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 596 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 617 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 323 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 697 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1079 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 842 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8365 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days