Chamisa scorns Mnangwgwa's land offer to Trump

News / National

by Staff writer

Nelson Chamisa the MDC Alliance leader has slammed 'the con-artist styled illegitimate President' Emmerson Mnangagwa after a land offer he made to US President Donald Trump to develop a golf course in Victoria Falls, NewZimbabwe.com reported.In a statement, Chamisa rubbished the land offer describing it as a careless effort to buy "legitimacy on the parallel political market"."President Nelson Chamisa is very concerned and shocked to discover that the illegitimate President Emmerson Mnangagwa's unsophisticated, amateurish PR inspired and on the fly policy approach is costing Zimbabwe's economy at the worst time imaginable," he said.Chamisa said, "The con-artist styled illegitimate President's care free and mafia style approach is proving to be dangerously costly."He added that the land offer to Trump was also an effort to influence US and Zimbabwean national policies which he said was illegal.He encouraged Mnangagwa, who he called 'the illegitimate President' to note that, while he runs government business mafia-style, the rest of the world operates legally.