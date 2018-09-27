Sikhala blast Minister Moyo for sleeping on duty

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Alliance legislator Job Sikhala has blasted Local Government MInister July Moyo for sleeping on duty after he displayed ignorence that some debt collectors were contracted during the previous Minister Saviour Kasukuwere to collect debts from residents.Sikhala had asked the minister in parliament on Government policy vis a vis the current developments in local authorities where the commissions that were put in place during the climax of the previous Government when they appointed debt collectors in local authorities whose role and duty is for them to follow up residents who owe council and are asked to deposit the rates into the debt collector's company."Is that lawful and what is the locus standi of the debt collectors who are terrorising residents in local authorities at the present moment?" he asked.Moyo responded, "I would like to have more information on this question and be given specific roles or specific situations where these debt collectors are. I have not been able to know the role of debt collectors as a policy of Government."Sikhala said "I think it is common cause that you know the Government engaged a debt collection company called Well Cash Debt Collectors. These have been doing the job through the commissions. It is very true. It is a debt collection company that…It is a debt collection company which we understand whose directors are the former Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Saviour Kasukuwere and the former First Lady, which is currently doing the debt collection in local authorities, especially in Chitungwiza, Harare, Gweru and all other local authorities. If the Minister does not know, that it means that he is sleeping on the job."