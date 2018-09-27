Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mnangagwa secures U.S. credit to address foreign exchange shortage

by Agencies
27 Sep 2018 at 15:59hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has promised Zimbabwe that his accelerated reform plans to tackle the numerous challenges facing the economy and that he can depend upon U.S. dollar to help him achieve that. The main challenges are the shortages in foreign currency and cash. The President said when opening the First Session of the Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe that the government will multiply its efforts toward addressing the uncertain macroeconomic environment. He explained that it will be achieved through steps taken to improve liquidity, make foreign currency more available, enhance his country's investment appeal, reduce the national budget deficit, ensure the growth of all economic sectors, and institute currency reforms.



Mnangagwa lays out goals

He added that the main goals are to improve the delivery of social service, end corruption, create jobs, restore macroeconomic order, provide good education, sanitation, clean water, sustainable environmental practices, health care, and requisite efficient and modern infrastructure.
In a bid to further calm markets over fears around currency reform plans, the President added that the process of reforming the economy will rely on the U.S. dollar and that the government had secured foreign credit to relax foreign currency shortages. The Government is continuing with its process of developing strong economic conditions and a foundation to support an upcoming reintegration of local currency.

The weight of a country's economic balance can hang by the performance of its currency. Foreign exchange (or forex as it's often known), in particular, can greatly impact a country. It's become so influential, in fact, it can even significantly affect an individual's financial situation. That's due to forex having become a popular way of trading for many people who speculate on how they think a country's currency will perform in the future. They keep themselves informed of global news and speculate on online platforms. These platforms enable them to gamble on the performance of numerous countries via online trading; South Africa, Zimbabwe, and other nations included. Forex speculators often start with a demo account to get them used to trading before getting involved for real. For Mnangagwa, however, he has no choice but to be involved for real.

Meeting demand
President Mnangagwa, who was elected in July of this year, said that his government has successfully secured half a billion dollar U.S. dollars in foreign credit. He will use the funds to attempt to meet a growing demand for foreign currency by both the public and businesses.
 

"Zimbabwe's new President takes office" (Public Domain) by newsmeasurements

He insisted that he will also dedicate resources into addressing challenges around foreign currency in the manufacturing industry through more disbursements and that greater efforts will be made in pushing value addition and beneficiation in order to penetrate local, continental, and international value chains and markets.

Mnangagwa said that mining continued to be an important aspect in his country's economic recovery plans and that the production in the chrome, platinum, and gold sub-sectors was an encouraging sign. As such, he added that his government will take steps to further revive the sector and widen the number of minerals that Zimbabwe can exploit.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Comments

Honda crv on sale

For sale is baby prep kit

Toilet sets on sale

Dehaulers forsale

5 acres trenance plot for sale. bulawayo

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

1,5tonne truck on sale

Almost finished house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 961 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 558 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 934 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2122 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2195 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 893 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 678 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7674 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2513 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 816 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 599 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 327 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 69 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 699 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1096 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 854 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8388 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3081 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days