Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Miss World Zimbabwe ditches boyfriend

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018 at 17:38hrs | Views
REIGNING Miss World Zimbabwe, Belinda Potts, says her love life is now on hold.

The 21-year-old beauty says she will be single for the whole year as she wants to focus on her reign.

She opened up on the sidelines of the Miss World Zimbabwe prize presentation ceremony held in the capital yesterday.

"My love life is withheld, I won't be in a relationship for the whole year.

"I have so many things to focus on as the reigning queen so I don't have time for boyfriends. I will be single," said the Masvingo-bred model.

Belinda's stance is in line with the requirements set by the Miss World Zim Trust as they want models to fulfil their duties during their tenure.

Miss World Zimbabwe committee member, Raymond Mutadza who graced the event commended Belinda for her stance on relationships.

"One year is not a long period for someone to be single.

"As a Trust, we commend our queen for deciding to focus on her reign since she has duties to perform.

"As you know, Miss World Zimbabwe is the mother of all pageants which carries the name of the country, therefore it has to be held with honour," he said.

At the prize giving ceremony, Belinda emerged biggest winner.

She pocketed US$20000 plus a holiday trip to China, two dresses worth US$6000 and US$2000.

She will be handed her brand new vehicle once she acquires her driver's licence.

"I have been doing my driving lessons for a while now and I am hoping that in the next two weeks, I will be having my driver's licence so I am excited about that," she said.

Belinda also thanked the pageant's Trust for her prizes.

She however, promised to use half of the money on philanthropic projects.

"I would like to thank the second lady of Zimbabwe Mrs Marry Chiwenga who is the licence holder of our pageant and I would also like to thank the committee for organising the pageant.

"I am overwhelmed and humbled with the prizes I have received.

"I' am still planning how I am going to use the money but I will certainly use half of the money on the beauty with a purpose charity project which I have already started.

"With the help of the Trust, I want to contribute in the fight against cholera.

"I am humbly accepting the honour that has been given to me and I want to promise the nation that I will hold the crown with the dignity that it deserves," she said.

Meanwhile, Miss Personality and Second Princess, Kuzivakwashe Mujakachi pocketed US$10000 whilst the first princess Patricia Muchenje scooped US$15000.

The other 11 contestants did not walk away empty handed as each was given US$1000 consolation prizes.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro

Comments

Toyota corolla on sale

Toilet sets on sale

Honda crv on sale

For sale is baby prep kit

A neat budget family home - mbizo , kwekwe

Kombi body on sale

Nissan civilian on sale

Almost finished house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 924 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 552 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 929 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2112 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 882 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 668 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7509 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 804 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 595 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 617 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 696 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1074 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 478 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 839 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8359 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3077 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days