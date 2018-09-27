BREAKING: Lloyd Mutasa fired as Dembare coach

News / National

by Staff reporter

Struggling Harare giants Dynamos have sacked coach Lloyd Mutasa and his backroom staff following a run of poor results.The club's leadership met following the goalless home draw against Bulawayo Chiefs on Wednesday and resolved that Mutasa, his assistant Joseph Takaringofa and goalkeepers' coach Zondai Nyaungwa be relieved of their duties.Former assistant coach Lloyd Chigowe takes over in the interim and will be assisted by Murape Murape. Team manager Richard Chihoro has been spared the axe.Mutasa led Dynamos to a credible second place finish in the Castle Lager Premiership race last season. However, the team has failed to reproduce the form this year.Dembare are currently fighting for survival with just seven matches before the end of the season.More to follow.....