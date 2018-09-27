News / National
Telecel clients charged R220,000 per GB to roam on Vodacom's network
Telecel Zimbabwe subscribers pay $15 per MB to roam on its network, MyBroadband reported.
Telecel Zimbabwe subscribers pay $0.15 for 10kb of data when roaming on Vodacom's network, $0.05 on MTN, and $0.03 on Cell C.
The table below shows how much it costs for Zimbabweans to roam on local networks, and how much it costs locals to roam on the Telecel Zimbabwe network.
Telecel Zimbabwe clients charged R220,000 per GB to roam on Vodacom's network
Articles appeared on Zim Techreview;
Source - zimtechreview.co.zw