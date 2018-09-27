Latest News Editor's Choice


9 Intercape bus accident bodies repatriated

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2018 at 20:34hrs | Views
Nine bodies of victims who perished in the Intercape bus accident in Polokwane have been repatriated with the assistance of both the Zimbabwean and South African governments.

Walter Choga will not forget the accident which claimed his wife Asichile Liwawanya and their one year three months old daughter Anenyasha.

Last Thursday he was an excited husband and father waiting for his family to arrive from Harare.

However, it was not to be.

The two were on their way to Johannesburg when the Intercape Bus they were travelling on was involved in an accident which claimed 9 lives in Polokwane.

The South African and Zimbabwean governments worked together to facilitate the repatriation of the bodies.

Eight of the victims are from Harare while one is from Nyanga.

The families of the victims have received state assistance to give their loved ones decent burials.

Source - zbc
More on: #Intecape, #Bodies,

Comments

