Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Sex worker, client in court for fighting

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2018 at 06:38hrs | Views
POPULAR Mutare socialite-cum-sex-worker and her client were on Sunday night arrested for disorderly conduct after they fought in public following a misunderstanding over the sex worker's poor services.

Colleta Zhou (29), and her client, Tapiwa Kwesha (33) were both arraigned before Mutare Magistrates' Court on Tuesday facing disorderly conduct charges.

The pair appeared before Magistrate Lazarus Murendo who convicted them on their guilty pleas and ordered them to fork out $30 each in fines or risk 10 days imprisonment.

They were being charged with Disorderly Conduct as defined in Section 41 (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted.

In his mitigation, Kwesha told the court that after hiring Zhou for her sex services and paying $10, he was not satisfied with the poor services that he received and the meagre environment in which he was expected to get the services in.

He said the services he was offered were not worth his class as he is an upper class guy.

"The room was not worth my upper class standards and I backed out before we even did anything. There were condoms all over the room and the room was so unkempt. I did not even want her services anymore when I entered the room because it was so untidy. I could not even smell in the dirty room.

"I asked her for my money back, my $10 which I had already paid her beforehand since she had told me that she does not give her sexual services without being paid beforehand. She refused and threw $3 at me stating that she did not pay back disgruntled clients.

''The misunderstanding arose then because I wanted my money back because I had not been offered the services I had paid for," he told the court.

Meanwhile, Zhou insisted that her room was clean and that she had only been given $3 which she returned to Kwesha when he asked for it.

"Your Worship, we met and he decided to hire me for my sex services. I told him that for a short time, he had to pay $10. He said he only had $3 which was way less than I charge and so we agreed that he would pay me the remaining $7 via an Ecocash transfer after my services.

"We proceeded to a lodge where I rent a room so that we could have sex. When we got into my room, he gave me the $3 cash and told me that the Ecocash transfer would be done after service and I refused because I knew he wanted to get my services for $3 only of which they were not worth that small amount," she said.

She claimed that he then grabbed her neck shouting that she was disrespecting him yet she was the one who wanted money.

"Out of anger, I took his clothes and shoes which he had since removed and threw them out of my room and handed him his $3 back.

She said he went out to put on his clothes and when she went out later he was waiting for her outside, grabbed her neck and accused her of stealing his $7, claiming that he had paid her the full $10 in advance..

"I then proceeded downstairs together with my friend Dadirai and Kwesha's friend who had also hired Dadirai for her sex services and that is when Kwesha elbowed me on my mouth," said Zhou.

"He threatened to kill her  claiming that he had been trained to kill. He assaulted her with fists several times on her neck to which she bit him on his chest.

''After the fight, Kwesha followed Zhou to a city club, where he started shouting obscenities to her, which led to the pair's arrest," said Mr Karombe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - manicapost
More on: #Sex, #Worker, #Court

Comments

Learn how to cover shoes

Curtains and rods on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Toilet sets on sale

Office wanted in town

Nice handbags for sale

3bedroom house to rent

Bmw x5 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 914 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 548 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 927 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 666 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7469 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 800 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 595 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 339 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 616 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 694 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1071 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 476 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 835 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8355 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3076 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days