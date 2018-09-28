Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

No job, no sex policy as woman denies jobless hubby sex

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2018 at 06:41hrs | Views
NO job, no sex!
This is a predicament faced by a Bulawayo man who is being denied sex by his wife because he is jobless.

Sineke Dube claimed from the time he lost his job in 2015 his wife, Thembelihle Mguni, with whom he has one child was starving him of sex.

Dube said before Mguni deserted him to stay with her parents they were living as strangers in the house with no intimacy, no relationship because he was out of work.

He bore his soul at the Bulawayo Civil Court where he was seeking a protection order against Mguni claiming she was disturbing his peace by frequently visiting him for no apparent reason.

"I was customarily married to Thembelihle Mguni but she left me to stay with her parents. I have since instructed a go-between to go to her parents who told them that I had decided to end my customary marriage with their daughter and that she should come and collect her belongings.

"Despite the fact that we no longer had any intimate relationship she is always visiting me. At one time she visited our homestead in Esigodini in my absence and broke down the doors before she took some of the household property.

"During the subsistence of our marriage she didn't want to sleep with me. Whenever I try to have sex with her she would push me away while acting like someone who is possessed.

"She started denying me my conjugal rights in 2015 when I lost my job and it is now the reason why I decided to terminate our marriage. I also no longer want her to visit our homestead," said Dube.

Rebutting the submissions, Mguni who admitted to starving her husband because of being jobless said he should not stop her from visiting the homestead because they built it together.

"We were always fighting and he is the one who was abusing me. Another issue is that he is not working and it was difficult for me to stay with him as I was the one who was always providing everything for the family.

"As for stopping me from visiting the homestead I don't think it's a good idea because we built that homestead together and the dissolution of our marriage is also yet to be finalised," responded Mguni.

The presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya also weighed in saying Dube should not bar Mguni from visiting their homestead until their divorce was finalised.

The magistrate further granted a reciprocal order in which he ordered both parties not to verbally, physically and emotionally abuse each other.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - b-metro
More on: #Job, #Woman, #Hubby

Comments

Toilet sets on sale

Restaurant forsale

For sale is photocopying machine

Almost finished house for sale

Office wanted in town

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

1,5tonne truck on sale

Learn how to cover shoes


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 909 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 548 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 924 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2165 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 877 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 664 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7428 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2454 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 798 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 592 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 612 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 692 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1066 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 830 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8349 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3074 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days