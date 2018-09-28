Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Married woman flees to SA after lover leaks indecent pictures

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2018 at 06:46hrs | Views
A MARRIED Victoria Falls woman skipped the border to South Africa after her long suffering husband discovered that she was cheating on him with two men.

The woman, Duduzile Ngwenya (30), reportedly had a long history of cheating on her husband, Mthulisi Ncube (40).

According to sources Duduzile's two-timing escapades came to light after her "official" boyfriend found her in the arms of another man around midnight on 11 August. The boyfriend is said to have beaten her before confiscating an iPhone that he had bought her as a gift.

The vengeful boyfriend did not stop there as he proceeded to leak a number of lewd pictures of Duduzile to her friends and relatives. B- Metro is in possession of the indecent pictures.

The distribution of the indecent pictures caused her to become the butt of jokes in Victoria Falls. Left alone with no friends to turn to or a shoulder to cry on, Duduzile packed her bags for South Africa on 27 August.

According to a close friend, Duduzile was in the habit of sending lewd pictures to men that she desired.

"Dudu was something else. You will not believe me if I tell you that she is a baptised church member. She was always drinking and half the time she was as high as a kite.

"But she used to be a good girl, I don't know what happened to her. She was now neglecting her children. It's like the maid was now their mother because the children spent more time with the maid than with the mother," said the friend who requested anonymity.

Another friend revealed that Duduzile, who has a taste for the finer things in life, spent the whole of December in China thanks to a generous married boyfriend who always showered her with gifts.

"She went without telling the husband and he had to juggle work and family commitments. It was difficult for him but what could he do? She came with bags of clothes that she wanted to sell but only a few clothes were bought because people knew who had sponsored the trip to China.

"Victoria Falls is a small community and we tend to stick together. I had to buy something because she was my friend but I never liked her behaviour. I might sound callous but the truth is that she got what she deserved. We used to tell her to change her ways because she had a good marriage and a caring husband but she never listened."

According to the friends, the church once intervened in an effort to save the 10-year marriage. A reliable source who is close to both Duduzile and Mthulisi said the husband filed for divorce five years ago when he discovered that his wife was having an affair but the wife challenged the marriage annulment.

"What has happened now will obviously speed up the divorce because the husband has evidence of his wife's cheating. She cannot deny anymore because it is obvious to everyone that she is the guilty party. It sounds wrong but

I am happy that they are divorcing because I feared that something bad might happen."

Mthulisi declined comment when contacted.

"I do not think it's wise for me to say anything. Dudu is the mother of my children. Please respect our privacy. Publishing the story will not solve anything," he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Duduzile were fruitless.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Married, #Woman,

Comments

Nice handbags for sale

Restaurant forsale

Business properties to rent

For sale is photocopying machine

The boundary restaurant

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

Spare parts on sale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

59 mins ago | 179 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 902 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 548 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 922 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2161 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 876 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 661 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7393 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 798 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 612 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 320 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 692 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1061 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 614 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 827 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8342 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3070 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days