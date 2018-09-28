Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiyangwa's school sued for $33 000

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2018 at 06:49hrs | Views
DIVARIS Makaharis Preparatory School, owned by Zimbabwe Football Association president Mr Phillip Chiyangwa, is being sued by Still Waters Security Operations (Private) Limited for failing to pay a $33 168 debt for guard services.

The civil suit is being heard at the High Court.

Divaris Makaharis and Still Waters Security Operations (Private) Limited entered into an agreement with the security firm for guard services at a monthly fee of $4 954. The school failed to pay for the services in violation of the agreement, the security company claimed.

To that end, the security company took the matter to the High Court for recourse. In the civil claim, the firm is seeking payment of the principal debt plus interest.

Mr Alex Majachani of Alex F & Associates Legal Practitioners, issued the summons on behalf of Still Waters, while Mutamangira & Associates are acting for the school.

According to the plaintiff's declaration, the agreement was signed on January 20, 2016 and the contract ran until February this year when it was terminated. When the contract was terminated, the school owed the security firm $33 168.

Despite letters of demand, the school failed or refused to pay the debt, which prompted the civil suit. Divaris Makaharis is yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Source - the herald

