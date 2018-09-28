Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mnangagwa moves to stabilise prices

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2018 at 06:51hrs | Views
Government has started working on a cocktail of measures to ensure stabilisation of prices of essential commodities and their availability, an official said yesterday.

Early this month, Government set up a technical committee co-chaired by the National Competiveness Committee (NCC), the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to look into prices and make recommendations on tackling the challenge.

NCC chairman Kumbirai Katsande yesterday said the technical committee's brief is also to establish the availability of basic goods.

Mr Katsande said this while addressing delegates during at this year's Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) conference. He said the committee will also look into foreign currency allocations in light of shortages that have seen businesses struggling to import critical raw materials and spare parts.

Foreign currency shortages have seen some companies resorting to buying foreign currency at premium, a development that is putting pressure on prices of essential commodities, particularly on the informal market. In the last few weeks, the country experienced some supply challenges of commodities such as cement.

Prices went up by as much as 100 percent after some unscrupulous retailers took advantage of the situation. There had been also some isolated cases of bread shortages and fuel.

Said Mr Katsande: "We are holding our first meeting on Monday, which will be chaired by the Vice President (Chiwenga) to discuss issues to do with foreign currency allocation (to companies) and what is causing the push in prices."

He said the committee had been tasked to look into cost pressures and recommend to Government how product price stability and productivity could be achieved.

"But we want to emphasise that this is not about price controls as the committee will, going forward, meet regularly to offer solutions to minimise surprises (sudden price changes or shortage of commodities)," said Mr Katsande, a former chief executive of Nestle Zimbabwe and CZI president.

The NCC was formed to critically analyse cost drivers on the competiveness of the productive sectors and make recommendation policy making. Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said Government would ensure that the NCC is adequately capacitated to fulfil its mandate.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Size 16rims on sale

The boundary restaurant

Jvc 72"tv on sale

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Almost finished house for sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Kombi body on sale

1,5tonne truck on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 907 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1986 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 548 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 924 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2165 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 876 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 663 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7416 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2451 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 798 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 118 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 612 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 321 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 692 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1064 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 829 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8347 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3074 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days