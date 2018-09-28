Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zimbabwe on the verge of re-joining Commonwealth

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2018 at 06:56hrs | Views
Zimbabwe is on the verge of re-joining the Commonwealth and this week President Mnangagwa met with the organisation's secretary general Ms Patricia Scotland on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to work on modalities for readmission.

Speaking to journalists after her final departure call on Acting President Kembo Mohadi at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday, outgoing British ambassador to Zimbabwe Catriona Laing confirmed the meeting adding that the United Kingdom was supportive of Harare re-joining the international organisation.

Zimbabwe left the Commonwealth at the height of a diplomatic tiff between Harare and London in December 2003. Asked by journalists on the prospects of Zimbabwe re-joining the organisation, Ambassador Laing said: "I understand the President had a meeting with Honourable (Patricia) Scotland (Commonwealth secretary general) in New York. That process as I understand it, has started but it wouldn't formally conclude until the next Commonwealth Summit, which will be in Malaysia in 2020.

"We are very supportive of Zimbabwe re-joining the Commonwealth. There is a process to follow. It's not automatic. It involves ensuring that the Harare Declaration, which was signed here in early 1990s is enacted and that means issues like free and fair elections, an independent judiciary and respect for the rule of law that are very helpful for Zimbabwe to have that confidence because it will be able to demonstrate to the world that it is transparently meeting that criteria."

Ambassador Laing said London was encouraged by improvements in Zimbabwe's electoral processes although she said they were concerned about the tragic events of August 1 where six people were killed after violent protests by members of the opposition.

She said the UK would be following closely the work of the Commission of Inquiry set up by President Mnangagwa to investigate the matter.

"We have a very useful discussion with Acting President Mohadi reflecting on the past four years and the changes we have seen," she said.

"There have been many positive changes but there are still some huge changes ahead. We talked about the elections and the positive steps around peaceful elections and the high turnout but also some concerns that the playing field is not completely even and the fact that the opposition has not accepted the results creates some challenges for Zimbabwe in terms of coming together as a country and moving forward.

"I urged the Acting President to try and ensure that everybody's voice is heard in Zimbabwe. He of course has an important role to play as the person responsible for National Peace and Reconciliation Commission. He updated me on the work that is planned and we are very supportive and encouraging that process.

"We will also be following very closely the work of the Commission of Inquiry into the tragic events of August 1. We are encouraged that the Commission of Inquiry has been sworn in and there are very eminent people on that commission and we will be watching closely and look forward to seeing the results published and recommendations acted upon."

Where possible, Ambassador Laing said, the UK was ready to give advice were necessary following the announcement by President Mnangagwa that he wanted to create an Office of the Opposition Leader. Acting President Mohadi said Government had a good working relationship with Ambassador Laing during her four year tenure in Zimbabwe.

"She did quite a lot. She saw Zimbabwe transiting from the old Republic to the Second Republic," said Acting President Mohadi.

"The relations between the two countries improved during her term, we now have good relations with the British. You remember that when we had the first inauguration immediately after the new dispensation the British Prime Minister sent a Minister to come and congratulate us.

"They did not send a message or write a letter. We have worked so well with her. We are going to miss her because we had become used to working with her and knocking on her doors. She is going to another posting in Africa and we will still be in contact with her."



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Restaurant forsale

1,5tonne truck on sale

Almost finished house for sale

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

Bmw x5 on sale

Spare parts on sale

Office wanted in town

Honda crv on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

54 mins ago | 171 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 883 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 548 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 919 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 873 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 656 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7317 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 794 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 333 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 611 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 319 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 689 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1056 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 275 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 607 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 822 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8331 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3064 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days