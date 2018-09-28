Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chamisa should be wary of Mnangagwa offer

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2018 at 07:12hrs | Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa should consider President Emmerson Mnangagwa's offer to make him official leader of the opposition with caution as he risks sinking into political oblivion, analysts have warned.

Mnangagwa disclosed during a meeting with United Kingdom Minister of State for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday that he intended to set up the "office of the leader of opposition".

This was in line with the Westminster type of government as the country hoped to be readmitted into the Commonwealth.

Mnangagwa's spokesperson, George Charamba says his boss was not creating the position for an individual, but seeking to build institutions for inclusive and sustainable democracy.

The system has worked in many countries, including England and Canada, which use the Westminster parliamentary system.

In those democracies, the opposition is regarded as an alternative government and the leader of the opposition as an alternative Prime Minister and the shadow Cabinet produces alternative policy documents.

By virtue of representing the biggest opposition in the country, Chamisa will automatically qualify as the leader of the opposition with government perks, while the face of his party in Parliament will remain Thabita Khumalo, who was appointed opposition leader in the House after the July 30 elections won by Mnangagwa, but rejected by the MDC Alliance.

But while analysts and politicians welcomed the decision, they have warned Chamisa to be wary of Mnangagwa's motives, which they say could be self-serving.

The analysts urged Mnangagwa to make electoral reforms first before making the giant move, which they said could only work in mature democracies like Britain.

"The MDC Alliance needs to be very cautious with Mnangagwa's overtures. If Mnangagwa is serious about political reforms, he should start by repealing some controversial media and electoral laws on the country's statutes," Reward Mushayabasa, a United Kingdom-based media trainer, says.

It is possible that Mnangagwa was seeking to use Chamisa to legitimise his rule because his proposal cannot strengthen democracy in the absence of critical reforms, Mushayabasa added.

Another political analyst, Maxwell Saungweme, said Mnangagwa was making the offer for selfish interests to court foreign capital and enhance his success at re-engagement with the West.

He, however, said the move was a step in the right direction, which would give Chamisa a platform to push for electoral reforms.

"Providing Chamisa with perks also allows Mnangagwa to keep the young man in check through carrot and infiltration," Saungweme said.

"So to Mnangagwa, it is a multi-pronged non-adversarial strategy to reign in opposition while pursuing economic growth and better relations with the rest of the world."

Bulawayo-based political analyst Dumisani Nkomo said Chamisa should strategise first before making a move because blindly entering into an agreement with Mnangagwa would be disastrous for his political career.

"If the MDC accepts the offer without strategy, it is doomed. If it declines the offer without strategy, it is doomed again," Nkomo said, adding Mnangagwa's offer appeared a good move to foster inclusivity in a democracy.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Jacob Mafume said Mnangagwa was simply trying to institutionalise certain people as opposition forever.

"Our problem is legitimacy and stolen elections," Mafume said.

"It is a cynical attempt to divert the people's attention from the real issue of legitimacy and a stolen vote. They want to pretend that the opposition is part of governing. How does that address the democracy and legitimacy deficiency?"

However, in Britain where the system has worked, David Cameroon took over as Prime Minister in 2010 after serving as the leader of opposition.

Jealousy Mawarire, spokesperson of the National Patriotic Front, said Mnangagwa should first engage opposition parties, churches, civil society to reform State and institutions like the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

He said Mnangagwa's proposal was meant to give Zanu-PF a reprieve as was the case with the Government of National Unity, which ran from 2009 to 2013.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

For sale is baby prep kit

Toyota corolla on sale

Curtains and rods on sale

Samsung galaxy note 10.1

Toilet sets on sale

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Business properties to rent

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

51 mins ago | 159 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 548 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 915 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 870 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 653 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7263 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 793 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 588 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 611 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 318 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 686 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1053 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 275 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 182 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 820 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8322 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3062 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days