Cop up for raping teen

by Staff reporter

A police officer based at Ross Camp in Bulawayo has been dragged to court for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.Wellington Chingarande (29), attached at Bulawayo Central Police Station appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Adelaide Mbeure facing rape charges and was remanded to October 8 on $100 bail.The bail conditions are that, Chingarande continues to stay at his given address until the matter is finalised, that he does not interfere with State witnesses and reports to Mzilikazi police once a week on Friday.The court heard that on August 12, Chingarande who was dating the teenager invited her to his room, where he raped her.The State also heard that after the incident, the teenager went home where upon arrival, her mother assaulted and questioned her about where she had gone to.The court heard that on September 14, the teenager was taken to a clinic by her parents with the intention of conducting v_rginity and pregnancy tests.The teenager then divulged the rape, leading to Chingarande's arrest.