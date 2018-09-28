BCC sees SME mainstreaming as engine of growth

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has pledged to formulate policies aimed at promoting the growth of small-to-medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), as part of its strategy to revive the city's economy.The council sees SMEs as the backbone of the city's economy.Mayor Solomon Mguni made these remarks in Bulawayo yesterday while addressing an annual congress of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI)."One of our strategies to revive the economy of Bulawayo is to develop, grow and promote SMEs. This sector is fast-growing in most cities in this country," he said."In fact, in Bulawayo, the SME sector seems to be contributing significantly to our economy in terms of employment and making sure that certain products are available to the consumers. My council will, therefore, formulate policies aimed at addressing challenges and constraints which affect small business."Mguni is optimistic that Bulawayo could regain its status as the industrial hub of Zimbabwe."The task ahead requires us as the city council, the government and the private sector to work together for the development of this great city," he said.Mguni said BCC's first priority was to deliver fair, equitable, quality and efficient service to the people of Bulawayo.By so doing, the city would also position itself to attract investment."The development agenda for Bulawayo should leverage on the superior and solid commercial infrastructure connected into road and rail transport," he said.He urged central government to prioritise the revival of the National Railways of Zimbabwe, the centrepiece of Bulawayo's economy.