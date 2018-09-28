Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Another shake-up at ZRP

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2018 at 07:18hrs | Views
SEVERAL senior police officers have again been transferred as the Zimbabwe Republic Police seeks to re-organise itself under the new leadership of Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

Among those affected by the latest transfers include Senior Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Chituku, who was in charge of anti-shock theft, and now moved to the police headquarters as head of the land inspectorate department.

Chituku will be joined by Assistant Commissioner E Munengerwa, who has been moved from the anti-stock theft unit to be the senior staff officer in the land inspectorate department.

Also moved from his position is Assistant Commissioner C Masepa, who was responsible for border control and minerals unit to the police headquarters as a senior staff officer in the planning department.

A memo dispatched by police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba on behalf of Matanga said Assistant Commissioner Crispen Makedenge, in charge of crime Masvingo, would remain.

He will be joined by one Assistant Commissioner T Mudzimirema, who is moving from the border control and minerals unit to be in charge of administration in the province.

Assistant Commissioner Margaret Ngwenya-Gono, who was recently moved from Mashonaland Central to Masvingo, will remain as head of operations.

Assistant Commissioner Simon Mwatsikesimbe has been moved from the anti-stock theft unit to police headquarters and will be in charge of economic surveillance.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Cops, #ZRP, #Shakeup

Comments

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Kombi body on sale

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Almost finished house for sale

Honda crv on sale

3bedroom house to rent

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

For sale is baby prep kit


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

50 mins ago | 155 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 869 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 375 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 547 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 914 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 888 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 870 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 651 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7249 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 792 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 588 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 610 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 686 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1053 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 275 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 182 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 818 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8320 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3061 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days