Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Khama lectures Zimbabwe on anti-corruption strategies

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2018 at 07:19hrs | Views
FORMER Botswana President, Ian Khama says no Cabinet minister, permanent secretary or even the head of State in his country is allowed to make decisions on procurement, a key lesson that Zimbabwe could adopt in a bid to fight corruption.

Giving a presentation on the topic: "How Botswana Leveraged Diamonds for Economic Development: Lesson for Zimbabwe" during the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) annual congress in Bulawayo yesterday, Khama said corruption hindered economic development.

"We have reinforced this through independent entities. We have also got an independent public procurement entity. In our country, no member of the Cabinet even the President make decisions on procurement. No permanent secretary can make a decision on procurement. Those decisions are made by an independent entity," he said.

According to the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index, Botswana is the least corrupt country in Africa, compared with neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe.

There are very few reports of crimes and bribery.

Zimbabwe was ranked 157 out of 185 on the World Corruption Index released recently by TI.

Botswana even has a whistle-blower hotline where one can call and report corruption. If someone is convicted of corruption, they are looking at time in prison and hefty fines.

The fight against corruption has contributed immensely to Botswana's economic development, Khama said, adding that it was not proper for public office bearers to make decisions for political expediency.

"It is so easy in a democracy to throw money at issues that are populist that at the end of the day come back to haunt you because you run out of budget. It is very important to resist the urge to do so and eventually over time you will be rewarded for doing the right thing," he said.

Khama said they have been accused sometimes of being overregulated and having too much bureaucracy when it comes to checks and balances.

On foreign direct investment, Khama said they do not entertain fly by night investors, targeting only those who add value to the economy and create employment for local people.

"That's very important," he said.

Khama said it was not sustainable for any country to depend on one market, hence the need to diversify the markets.

"Do not just depend on one market, in one country for your exports, you must attempt to diversify the markets as much as possible," he said.

The central bank of Botswana is independent and vibrant, Khama said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Kombi body on sale

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Almost finished house for sale

Honda crv on sale

3bedroom house to rent

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

For sale is baby prep kit


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

50 mins ago | 154 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 867 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 375 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 546 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 914 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 887 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 870 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 651 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7238 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2414 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 791 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 608 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 685 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1052 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 275 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 182 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 818 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8316 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3061 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days