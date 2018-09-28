Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC alliance wells NPP defectors

by MDC alliance
28 Sep 2018 at 07:20hrs | Views
MDC alliance Vice President Prof Welshman Ncube, National Chairman Thabitha Khumalo and National  Organising Secretary Hon Amos Chibaya welcomed members from the NPP Party at our Byo provincial offices.

Chibaya said the members came with their top leaders which includes Mr Dzikamai Mavhaire and Mr Jefftryson Chitando.

All the Three Matebeleland Provinces were represented by their Provincial Chairpersons from NPP. Hon Chibaya welcomed the members and told them that they must feel at home as the MDC is their Party.

The National Chairman Hon Thabita Khumalo added by emphasising the importance of unity so as to defeat ZANU PF and to fulfill the vision and aspirations of our late Icon Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

Vice President Prof Welshman Ncube weighed in by informing the NPP members that the work load is too much hence the need for more hands to accomplish our goal.

He also added that the Intergration program will commence soon as initiated by our President Advocate Nelson Chamisa so that there is working harmony and unity in the Provinces.

In his words Mr Mavhaire told the Leadeship that the members voluntarily and freely resigned from NPP and joined the MDC freely.Tomorrow the Organising team will be in Matebeleland South for the Provincial Assembly at Gwanda Provincial Offices.

Together United Victory is ours..Lets remain resolute in defending the people s victory.," said Chibaya.


Source - MDC alliance

