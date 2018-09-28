Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa trying to bribe Trump, claims Chamisa

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2018 at 07:24hrs | Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of trying to bribe United States President Donald Trump by offering him land to build a golf course in Victoria Falls, saying this gesture could cause more problems for Harare.

"The offer of land and space for the US President Donald Trump to try and sway US national policy is illegal under US and even Zimbabwean laws. Since the US is a law-abiding country, what the offer now means is that the US President will, as a result of Mr Mnangagwa's ill-advised move, have to be extremely careful when making policy on Zimbabwe to prevent being construed as reacting positively because of a private business offer," Chamisa's spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda said yesterday.

The MDC leader said the offer by Mnangagwa exposed Zanu-PF's penchant for corruption and the party's belief that anything could be bought.

However, addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday night, Mnangagwa said sanctions against Zimbabwe were illegal and should, therefore, be removed because they hampered his policies at home such as command agriculture, which is aimed at alleviating poverty.

"This is one example of innovation creativity and home-grown solutions in addressing key developmental and economic challenges in spite of the continued illegal sanctions imposed on our country. We call for their immediate and unconditional removal," Mnangagwa said during the address.

Source - newsday

