Govt injects $6,7m for sewer rehabilitations in towns

by Sterphen Jakes

THE Minister of Local Government and Public works and National Housing July Moyo has said government has injected $6,7 million for the rehabilitation of sewer systems in town s so as to have a long term solution to cholera out break."We are aware that cholera is caused by a number of underlying reasons, one of which is sewerage. In all our local authorities, the sewerage systems have collapsed because the pipes are too old. Some of them are over 60 years. In Harare, where the epicentre of the cholera outbreak, you know that over five thousand kilometres of sewerage pipes, most of it has over lived its life. What Government has done in the short term is to give an injection of $6.7 million so that the local authority can attend to bursting pipes," Moyo said."They are bursting and they are laid in the same trench as your water systems. So when they burst, they obviously affect the water that is within the same neighbourhood as the sewerage pipes. Government has further given to the City of Harare because the other line consequence of which causes cholera is the solid waste management system; Government has given the local authority, Harare especially, a directive to look after the Pomona dumpsite so that they can repair it.""Your sewerage system, your water system, your solid waste management system, your refuse collection and in some cases your storm water drainage system which is associated with your roads maintenance; all these, we are very aware that the maintenance has been delayed and Government has now said we need to set up a committee to make sure that we mobilise resources to invest in all our local authorities so that we can upgrade your sewerage, your water, your storm water drainage systems and give equipment to local authorities so that they can collect refuse timeously. At the same time, making sure that dump sites of solid waste management system are upgraded so that that we can deal with this medieval disease in the manner that Government wants it to do.