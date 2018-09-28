Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mliswa exposes land barons among legislators in parly

by Sterphen Jakes
28 Sep 2018 at 07:25hrs | Views
Independent legislator Temba Mliswa has exposed some legislators in parliament as land barons who have caused the outbreak of cholera in Harare due to allocation of land to residents when there are no sanitary facilities.

"There is also the issue of the land barons, some of whom are in this House.  In Norton, we have Hon. Cuthbert Mupame who is implicated in the Kingsdale issue.  We have Hon. Cde. Killer Zivhu, who is implicated in the Galloway issue.  I speak about this with a heavy heart because these people have made people of Norton suffer," he said.

"The cholera that we talk about today is a result of land barons who have gone and built more stands without complying with the master plan.  Every town has got a master plan and if you look at it you give people land who are the land barons to build but they do not build any infrastructure to augment the new houses which are being built.  That cholera which is there is a result of the land barons who have been given land and not only that, but they are the same land barons who were sponsoring the G40, but I see them in this House again."

He said at times he wonder what really happened to the party.

"Where are the eyes of the party?  They created so much division in the country.  They were the ones supporting the former first lady but today I see them here.  I wonder - where was the Zanu-PF vetting system in terms of elections to stop these criminals from coming here?  When another faction comes, you know where it is coming from.  You failed to stop them at the end of the day.  The reason why I talk about the factions is because they have played a part in this economy not taking off.  The only thing that the ruling party did in the Eighth Session was to just fight and fight.  There was no progress at the end of the day," he said.


"I talk about the aspect of corruption because it is an issue and it is quite sad that some of the issues to do with the Land Commission was set up by the President to look into the land barons.  But, I then asked myself – how will the Land Commission be able to investigate other Members of Parliament when they are also part of that investigation?  It says a lot about what we need to do.  I also talk..."

Mliswa said he made the remarks because he have written that and they are part of the investigation of what is going on in the Land Commission.

"So there is evidence that I have written to the authorities in this country and Hon. Cuthbert Mpame was brought before the courts as a result of the Kingsdale issue. So that evidence is there. I would not talk about something which has not gone before the courts and so forth. They are being investigated with the Land Commission. My question is - how fair will the investigations be now that they are Members of Parliament? This is an issue of corruption that I am talking about that at times we need to be very clear in terms of that," he said.

"I also want to talk about the issue of bureaucracy in Government. The President was very clear and I think that the Government has not changed its ways of doing things. The President is much ahead of Government. You can see that there is so much bureaucracy still in Government. It seems that people still have the DNA of the former President Robert Mugabe in terms of how they work and all that, yet the new President is very clear about how he wants things to perform. The onus is on the new administration, the Ministers - to appoint people around them who will be able to align themselves to the vision of the President which he has shown by appointing them."

"We are hoping that there will be a truly new dispensation because for as long as Government is not performing - Government institutions have got to perform he mentioned that."

He said the police are trained to investigate; Homicide section can do armed robber cases, CID can do frauds but they  never hear of ZRP arresting anybody for corruption.

"We hear of ZACC arresting people for corruption. ZACC does not have the capacity that ZRP has. ZRP has stations around and they have a training centre, but you wonder what these institutions are doing in terms of ensuring that they are up to a lot of things. It says a lot again in terms of how the training goes in terms of the crime which is there. Hon. Musabayana spoke about the cyber crime which is highly sophisticated. As a result, we also need to find people who are able to deal with white collar crime and I do not know how far we have gone in terms of introducing that," he said.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Bmw x5 on sale

Business properties to rent

Toyota corolla on sale

For sale is photocopying machine

Maxi dresses on sale

Size 16rims on sale

For sale is baby prep kit

Samsung galaxy note 10.1


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

45 mins ago | 133 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 851 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 541 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 911 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 867 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 645 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7159 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 786 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 582 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 684 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1047 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 816 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8310 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3057 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days