Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

MPs eye unclaimed Constituency Development Funds

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2018 at 07:26hrs | Views
NEWLY-elected Members of Parliament have requested that they take over Constituency Development Funds (CDF) not claimed by some legislators during the recently-ended Eighth Parliament amidst reports that at least 10 legislators had not claimed the $50 000 funding for their constituencies.

Makoni South MP Dudzai Misheck Mataranyika (Zanu-PF) on Tuesday asked Parliament administration during induction of MPs to clarify if newly-elected MPs can claim the CDF funds which have gone unused.

Deputy clerk of Parliament Hellen Dingani said it was permissible for the new MPs to claim the unused amounts as long as they followed the correct procedures.

In Zimbabwe, CDF funds are meant for projects such as boreholes, construction and repairs of roads, dip tanks, libraries, refurbishment of schools and clinics, including income-generating projects for the constituencies.

"We expect that new MPs take over the CDF accounts that were formed by the previous MP and the CDF management committee, and funds are still there for constituencies which did not receive their CDF allocations in the last Parliament," Dingani said.

Binga North MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda (MDC Alliance) suggested that the $50 000 CDF allocations be revised upwards as they were now too little for meaningful projects.

"I am not sure who determines the figure for CDF because the $50 000 is nothing in respect of developmental projects, especially taking cognisance of the current inflation rates that we are experiencing as a country," Sibanda said.

Dingane said it was up to MPs to request an increase of the figures during budget debates.

CDF was first introduced in Zimbabwe in 2008 and after some MPs abused the funds, Parliament then came up with a CDF constitution which has stringent measures on how MPs can apply for the funds. The funds are now accounted for and audited.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #CDF, #MPs, #Eye

Comments

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

Business properties to rent

Office wanted in town

Samsung galaxy note 10.1

Toilet sets on sale

1,5tonne truck on sale

Learn how to cover shoes

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

47 mins ago | 141 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 543 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 912 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2083 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 869 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 648 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7192 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 787 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 584 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 325 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 608 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 685 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1051 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 275 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 817 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8312 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3058 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days