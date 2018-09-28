Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mliswa hails Zanu PF for urban votes

by Sterphen Jakes
28 Sep 2018 at 07:27hrs | Views
Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has hailed the ruling Zanu PF for getting significant votes in the urban areas which are regarded as the strongholds of the opposition MDC.

Speaking in parliament, Mliswa said it is also important to commend Zanu PF for the urban votes that they got; I think in Harare Province, they got a lot of votes.

"The pre-election environment, whether you like it or not, was extremely peaceful, there is no way that you can take part in an election if the conditions are not conducive. I think all parties are to blame for their failure because there were impositions, there were factional fights which I hope they can go back to the drawing board and all learn from that.  I am talking about all parties across the board," he said.

"If you look at the margins which were there, clearly, it was because they had put the wrong candidate, they imposed the wrong candidates and because of the factions in the MDC-T, they had the Thokozani Khupe issue which affected them.  Again, Zanu PF had become a gamatox issue and had the G40 issue and so forth.  I think I  am the most qualified to talk about that because I am not in any of the political parties.

So, I am sure it is important for Members of Parliament to also learn from me because I benefitted immensely from the faction fights of MDC and Zanu-PF.  Like I said, I always await the primary elections when people are disgruntled and I cast my net and catch the biggest breams ever in town.  They must continue fighting so that the independent candidates remain live."

He said he says this in view of the post election situation.

"Certainly it is something which is unfortunate for the country and I think it is best that the decision that His Excellency Hon. Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken in appointing a Commission of Inquiry certainly helps us to get to a logical conclusion of this.  Those bodies lost, whether we like it or not, certainly do not do us any good as a country and I think it is important that lessons are learnt in terms of statements which some of us politicians make before elections.  I think we must think of the people first.  We must not be reckless in what we say because people's lives are important.  Those lives that are gone will not come back and I think it is important for us to introspect the cause of that.  I think it is also important that the Government takes a certain position to ensure that the deceased's families ," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Nice handbags for sale

Spare parts on sale

Honda crv on sale

Toilet sets on sale

Business properties to rent

3bedroom house to rent

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

For sale is photocopying machine


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

46 mins ago | 137 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 856 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 542 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 911 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 868 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 647 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7171 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2400 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 786 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 584 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 325 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 608 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 685 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1049 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 817 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8312 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3058 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days