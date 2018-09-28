Mliswa hails Zanu PF for urban votes

News / National

by Sterphen Jakes

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has hailed the ruling Zanu PF for getting significant votes in the urban areas which are regarded as the strongholds of the opposition MDC.Speaking in parliament, Mliswa said it is also important to commend Zanu PF for the urban votes that they got; I think in Harare Province, they got a lot of votes."The pre-election environment, whether you like it or not, was extremely peaceful, there is no way that you can take part in an election if the conditions are not conducive. I think all parties are to blame for their failure because there were impositions, there were factional fights which I hope they can go back to the drawing board and all learn from that. I am talking about all parties across the board," he said."If you look at the margins which were there, clearly, it was because they had put the wrong candidate, they imposed the wrong candidates and because of the factions in the MDC-T, they had the Thokozani Khupe issue which affected them. Again, Zanu PF had become a gamatox issue and had the G40 issue and so forth. I think I am the most qualified to talk about that because I am not in any of the political parties.So, I am sure it is important for Members of Parliament to also learn from me because I benefitted immensely from the faction fights of MDC and Zanu-PF. Like I said, I always await the primary elections when people are disgruntled and I cast my net and catch the biggest breams ever in town. They must continue fighting so that the independent candidates remain live."He said he says this in view of the post election situation."Certainly it is something which is unfortunate for the country and I think it is best that the decision that His Excellency Hon. Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken in appointing a Commission of Inquiry certainly helps us to get to a logical conclusion of this. Those bodies lost, whether we like it or not, certainly do not do us any good as a country and I think it is important that lessons are learnt in terms of statements which some of us politicians make before elections. I think we must think of the people first. We must not be reckless in what we say because people's lives are important. Those lives that are gone will not come back and I think it is important for us to introspect the cause of that. I think it is also important that the Government takes a certain position to ensure that the deceased's families ," he said.