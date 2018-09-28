Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Binga South MP questions minister of Health's qualifications

by Stephen Jakes
28 Sep 2018 at 07:34hrs | Views
Binga South MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda has questioned the qualifications of the Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo following the claims that he was not a qualified doctor.

"I think I have got a right to receive an answer from the Hon. Minister once I have raised particular questions. Now, you might know,  as others know that I have been an integral member of the Health Committee in the last Parliament - very well connected in the health sector and therefore, some of the whispers I will be talking about here will be coming from development partners," he said.

"Development partners are actually contributing close to 90%, if not over 90% of our total budgetary requirements in the health sector.  Therefore, if there are fears that are coming from those development partners, it seizes to be a matter of a personal nature to the Hon. Minister.  It becomes a matter of national interest and if it is a matter of national interest, it is incumbent upon the Hon. Minister to clear the air."

He said he has indicated  that whispers are coming out that development partners are saying they do not trust this Moyo because of his alleged fake qualifications.

"So this is an issue of national interest if development partners are going to shy away from bringing money into the health sector just because of a single individual. It seizes to be a personal matter but becomes a national matter.  So, it is only in this House that this Hon. Minister can clear the air.  Does he posses the qualifications that he purports to have or he does not?  I think we need then to create confidence in the health sector.  The Hon. Minister should clear that issue or else we are going nowhere," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days